eHealth Inc (EHTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 7.51. However, the company has seen a -5.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that eHealth, Inc. shares have been stuck in a trading channel between $7 and $10 despite positive Q3 results and encouraging leading indicators for the 2023 AEP. The company’s business model checks many boxes for value investors in the small cap patch, including more favorable industry conditions and a highly attractive current valuation. The company’s commissions receivable appear money good and EHTH’s book value is about $18.77 vs. a current stock price of about $8.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc (NASDAQ: EHTH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for EHTH is 23.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.95% of that float. The average trading volume for EHTH on January 14, 2024 was 195.96K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stock saw a decrease of -5.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for eHealth Inc (EHTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.66% for EHTH stock, with a simple moving average of -8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EHTH Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, eHealth Inc saw -16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from WOLF DALE B, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Sep 15. After this action, WOLF DALE B now owns 62,932 shares of eHealth Inc, valued at $105,705 using the latest closing price.

Galimi Gavin G., the SVP, General Counsel & Secr. of eHealth Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Galimi Gavin G. is holding 117,676 shares at $18,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.50 for the present operating margin

+94.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for eHealth Inc stands at -21.89. The total capital return value is set at -8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -6.88, with -5.75 for asset returns.

Based on eHealth Inc (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.46. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eHealth Inc (EHTH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.