Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has decreased by -0.86 when compared to last closing price of 204.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time). The call can be accessed as follows: Webcast and slide presentation: ir.eaglematerials.com/webcasts-presentations The slides will be available for dow.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) Right Now?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXP is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXP is $213.45, which is $10.54 above the current price. The public float for EXP is 34.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXP on January 14, 2024 was 255.40K shares.

EXP’s Market Performance

EXP’s stock has seen a 1.39% increase for the week, with a 6.43% rise in the past month and a 22.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Eagle Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for EXP stock, with a simple moving average of 17.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $240 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EXP Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.71. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc. saw 0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from Cribbs Eric, who sale 700 shares at the price of $186.22 back on Dec 07. After this action, Cribbs Eric now owns 15,654 shares of Eagle Materials Inc., valued at $130,354 using the latest closing price.

Newby Matt, the EVP & General Counsel of Eagle Materials Inc., sale 5,613 shares at $190.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Newby Matt is holding 21,819 shares at $1,066,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.26 for the present operating margin

+29.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 26.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.02. Equity return is now at value 39.70, with 17.08 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), the company’s capital structure generated 94.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 39.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.