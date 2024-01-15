Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 411.80, but the company has seen a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that 3 Growth Stocks I Am Buying Hand Over Fist In 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) Right Now?

Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) is $433.03, which is $21.73 above the current market price. The public float for DPZ is 34.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on January 14, 2024 was 617.77K shares.

DPZ’s Market Performance

DPZ’s stock has seen a 2.82% increase for the week, with a 3.65% rise in the past month and a 17.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for Dominos Pizza Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $370 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DPZ Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $407.40. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from PRICE LISA V, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, PRICE LISA V now owns 4,028 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $1,729,000 using the latest closing price.

BALLARD ANDY, the Director of Dominos Pizza Inc, sale 428 shares at $350.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BALLARD ANDY is holding 2,307 shares at $149,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.50 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at +9.97. The total capital return value is set at 69.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.