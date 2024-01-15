DermTech Inc (DMTK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is 2.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DMTK is 30.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMTK on January 14, 2024 was 440.21K shares.

DMTK) stock’s latest price update

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a 0.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Steve Kunszabo – Head, Investor Relations Bret Christensen – President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sun – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to DermTech’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DermTech Inc (DMTK) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.16% rise in the past month, and a 5.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for DMTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.35% for DMTK’s stock, with a -38.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5635. In addition, DermTech Inc saw -18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 447 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 11. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 277,499 shares of DermTech Inc, valued at $648 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc, sale 331 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 193,547 shares at $480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -96.49, with -66.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DermTech Inc (DMTK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.