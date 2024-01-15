Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.22. However, the company has seen a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is 23.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTOS is 57.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CTOS’s average trading volume was 580.51K shares.

CTOS’s Market Performance

CTOS’s stock has seen a 0.65% increase for the week, with a 5.41% rise in the past month and a 4.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for Custom Truck One Source Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.74% for CTOS’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTOS Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from McMonagle Ryan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Nov 14. After this action, McMonagle Ryan now owns 350,726 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc, valued at $103,412 using the latest closing price.

Heinberg Marshall, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Heinberg Marshall is holding 120,000 shares at $71,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 7.38, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 62.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.