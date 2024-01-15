Crane Co (CR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Crane Co (CR) has gone down by -0.12% for the week, with a 6.25% rise in the past month and a 29.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for CR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for CR’s stock, with a 27.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crane Co (NYSE: CR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CR is 56.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CR’s average trading volume was 232.57K shares.

CR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crane Co (NYSE: CR) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 112.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Crane has undergone significant changes, splitting up the business, as shares have been on a tear. The company reported solid financial results for the standalone business, with revenues and adjusted earnings exceeding expectations. Crane has made acquisitions to fuel growth, but the current valuation of the company is considered too demanding.

Analysts’ Opinion of CR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CR stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for CR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CR in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $110 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CR Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CR fell by -0.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.43. In addition, Crane Co saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CR starting from MITCHELL MAX H, who sale 4,242 shares at the price of $104.09 back on Nov 29. After this action, MITCHELL MAX H now owns 322,628 shares of Crane Co, valued at $441,563 using the latest closing price.

MITCHELL MAX H, the President and CEO of Crane Co, sale 22,542 shares at $106.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that MITCHELL MAX H is holding 322,628 shares at $2,399,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crane Co stands at +9.82. The total capital return value is set at 10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13.

Based on Crane Co (CR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.81. Total debt to assets is 20.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crane Co (CR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.