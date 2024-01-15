Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has gone down by -0.22% for the week, with a -3.90% drop in the past month and a -1.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.84% for CRSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for CRSR’s stock, with a -14.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) is above average at 147.07x. The 36-month beta value for CRSR is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRSR is 43.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CRSR on January 14, 2024 was 447.47K shares.

CRSR) stock’s latest price update

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 13.77, however, the company has experienced a -0.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Gaming stocks are set for a record run as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence boosts holiday sales. At the same time, huge news for specific gaming stocks is sending shares soaring in anticipation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRSR Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.13. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from La Thi L, who sale 3,837 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Jan 08. After this action, La Thi L now owns 212,994 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc, valued at $53,718 using the latest closing price.

Potter Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Corsair Gaming Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Potter Michael G is holding 51,575 shares at $150,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc stands at -4.43. The total capital return value is set at -5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.91. Equity return is now at value 1.62, with 0.75 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.12. Total debt to assets is 22.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.