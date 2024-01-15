COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has surged by 0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 25.35, but the company has seen a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-09 that COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) (“COPT Defense” or the “Company”) announces the release date and conference call details in which management will discuss fourth quarter and year end 2023 results and guidance for 2024. Details: Results and Guidance Release Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 after the market closes Conference Call Date: Friday, February 9, 2024 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Participants must register for the conference call at the link below to receiv.

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDP is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDP is $28.50, which is $2.9 above the current price. The public float for CDP is 112.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDP on January 14, 2024 was 848.56K shares.

CDP’s Market Performance

CDP stock saw an increase of 0.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.11% and a quarterly increase of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for COPT Defense Properties (CDP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for CDP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CDP Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from Trimberger Lisa G, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $25.48 back on Dec 20. After this action, Trimberger Lisa G now owns 16,863 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $187,444 using the latest closing price.

Snider Britt A., the EVP & COO of COPT Defense Properties, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Snider Britt A. is holding 1,000 shares at $25,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.