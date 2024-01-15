ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) is above average at 9.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) is $25.50, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for CNOB is 36.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNOB on January 14, 2024 was 129.22K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNOB) stock’s latest price update

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.35 in comparison to its previous close of 23.03, however, the company has experienced a -1.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 25, 2024, to review the Company’s financial performance and operating results.

CNOB’s Market Performance

CNOB’s stock has fallen by -1.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.65% and a quarterly rise of 28.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for CNOB’s stock, with a 25.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNOB stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for CNOB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNOB in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNOB Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNOB fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNOB starting from Boswell Stephen T., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Nov 16. After this action, Boswell Stephen T. now owns 75,710 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., valued at $151,579 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON WILLIAM, the Director of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that THOMPSON WILLIAM is holding 100,850 shares at $40,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. stands at +32.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.13. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.45. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.