Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.75. However, the company has seen a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that CMTL has shown significant revenue growth and has a healthy order book, leading to a buy rating. The company specializes in advanced communication solutions for government and commercial customers. Q1 FY2024 results showed strong revenue growth, particularly in the Satellite and Space Communications segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMTL is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is $16.94, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for CMTL is 26.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CMTL’s average trading volume was 342.02K shares.

CMTL’s Market Performance

The stock of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a 4.05% rise in the past month, and a -2.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for CMTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for CMTL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMTL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CMTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMTL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18.25 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMTL Trading at -22.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.12. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from Carpenter Wendi B., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Jun 26. After this action, Carpenter Wendi B. now owns 4,506 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $9,600 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Mark R., the Director of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Quinlan Mark R. is holding 347,639 shares at $888,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.96 for the present operating margin

+29.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -4.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.73 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.07. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.