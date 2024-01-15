Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) has increased by 2.30 when compared to last closing price of 19.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) is above average at 56.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) is $32.83, which is $12.38 above the current market price. The public float for CMP is 40.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMP on January 14, 2024 was 438.73K shares.

CMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has seen a -9.27% decrease in the past week, with a -14.58% drop in the past month, and a -25.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for CMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.61% for CMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CMP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CMP Trading at -16.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMP fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.31. In addition, Compass Minerals International Inc saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMP starting from Standen James D., who purchase 3,503 shares at the price of $26.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, Standen James D. now owns 30,000 shares of Compass Minerals International Inc, valued at $94,056 using the latest closing price.

Standen James D., the Chief Commercial Officer of Compass Minerals International Inc, sale 7,644 shares at $46.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Standen James D. is holding 26,497 shares at $352,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Minerals International Inc stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.16. Equity return is now at value 3.83, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP), the company’s capital structure generated 168.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.69. Total debt to assets is 47.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.