Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is 13.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CBSH is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) is $51.52, which is -$1.33 below the current market price. The public float for CBSH is 126.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CBSH’s average trading volume was 529.65K shares.

The stock of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 52.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Beyond analysts’ top -and-bottom-line estimates for Commerce (CBSH), evaluate projections for some of its key metrics to gain a better insight into how the business might have performed for the quarter ended December 2023.

CBSH’s Market Performance

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has experienced a -1.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.76% rise in the past month, and a 16.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for CBSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for CBSH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $55 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CBSH Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.79. In addition, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from KEMPER DAVID W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, KEMPER DAVID W now owns 1,181,172 shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., valued at $1,020,040 using the latest closing price.

BRAUER BLACKFORD F, the Director of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $48.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that BRAUER BLACKFORD F is holding 33,426 shares at $240,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 20.11, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.