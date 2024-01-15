Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 216.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) by analysts is $37.75, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for COLL is 31.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.16% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of COLL was 413.83K shares.

COLL) stock’s latest price update

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 32.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

COLL’s Market Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) has seen a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.23% gain in the past month and a 42.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for COLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for COLL’s stock, with a 36.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $37 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

COLL Trading at 18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.15. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc saw 5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Ciaffoni Joseph, who sale 4,357 shares at the price of $30.38 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciaffoni Joseph now owns 275,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $132,377 using the latest closing price.

Ciaffoni Joseph, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sale 26,454 shares at $30.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Ciaffoni Joseph is holding 275,000 shares at $804,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value 4.79, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 363.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.