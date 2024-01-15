Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has dropped by -0.77 compared to previous close of 78.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Macroeconomic challenges are hurting the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry. However, industry participants like AMD, ASX, CRUS and QUIK are set to gain from smart device proliferation.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRUS is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRUS is $92.39, which is $14.22 above the current price. The public float for CRUS is 53.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRUS on January 14, 2024 was 433.31K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

CRUS’s stock has seen a 0.50% increase for the week, with a -2.48% drop in the past month and a 7.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Cirrus Logic, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.66% for CRUS’s stock, with a -1.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $100 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRUS Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.84. In addition, Cirrus Logic, Inc. saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from Brannan Andrew, who sale 950 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Aug 29. After this action, Brannan Andrew now owns 6,555 shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc., valued at $76,000 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS SCOTT, the Sr VP, General Counsel & of Cirrus Logic, Inc., sale 10,261 shares at $109.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that THOMAS SCOTT is holding 20,554 shares at $1,125,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.20 for the present operating margin

+50.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.97. Equity return is now at value 8.37, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84. Total debt to assets is 6.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.