Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is $622.31, which is $29.31 above the current market price. The public float for CTAS is 86.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTAS on January 14, 2024 was 363.68K shares.

CTAS) stock’s latest price update

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 588.25. However, the company has seen a 2.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Cintas (CTAS) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

CTAS’s Market Performance

CTAS’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.04% and a quarterly rise of 15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Cintas Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for CTAS stock, with a simple moving average of 17.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTAS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CTAS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTAS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $590 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTAS Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTAS rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $583.15. In addition, Cintas Corporation saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTAS starting from Hansen J. Michael, who sale 9,774 shares at the price of $596.91 back on Dec 22. After this action, Hansen J. Michael now owns 37,732 shares of Cintas Corporation, valued at $5,834,198 using the latest closing price.

Barstad Melanie W., the Director of Cintas Corporation, sale 1,968 shares at $514.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Barstad Melanie W. is holding 6,250 shares at $1,011,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.45 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cintas Corporation stands at +15.23. The total capital return value is set at 28.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.64. Equity return is now at value 38.41, with 16.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cintas Corporation (CTAS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.85. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.