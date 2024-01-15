Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) is above average at 6.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CHRD is 39.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHRD on January 14, 2024 was 443.80K shares.

Chord Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CHRD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 156.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that ALEX, CHRD and FIHL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 5, 2024.

CHRD’s Market Performance

CHRD’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.15% and a quarterly drop of -2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Chord Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.33% for CHRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CHRD by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CHRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $165 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CHRD Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRD fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.66. In addition, Chord Energy Corp saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRD starting from Lou Michael H, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $169.80 back on Jan 04. After this action, Lou Michael H now owns 170,835 shares of Chord Energy Corp, valued at $1,018,800 using the latest closing price.

KORUS PAUL, the Director of Chord Energy Corp, sale 1,250 shares at $163.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KORUS PAUL is holding 11,573 shares at $204,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.77 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chord Energy Corp stands at +39.23. The total capital return value is set at 49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.88. Equity return is now at value 23.35, with 16.32 for asset returns.

Based on Chord Energy Corp (CHRD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chord Energy Corp (CHRD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.