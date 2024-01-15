Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) has plunged by -3.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a -6.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) came out with a quarterly loss of $13.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.21. This compares to loss of $1.13 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is $2.00, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 15.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSSE on January 14, 2024 was 255.10K shares.

CSSE’s Market Performance

CSSE’s stock has seen a -6.62% decrease for the week, with a -21.17% drop in the past month and a -37.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.94% for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.62% for CSSE stock, with a simple moving average of -76.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSSE Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2307. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from DeNicola Cosmo, who purchase 26,990 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Jun 02. After this action, DeNicola Cosmo now owns 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, valued at $413,757 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, purchase 16,000 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 16,000 shares at $223,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc stands at -40.17. The total capital return value is set at -26.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.29. Equity return is now at value -471.01, with -82.85 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 627.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.25. Total debt to assets is 56.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 597.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.