Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTLS is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) is $194.00, which is $61.01 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 42.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. On January 14, 2024, GTLS’s average trading volume was 689.16K shares.

GTLS) stock’s latest price update

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 132.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release prior to market open on February 28th.

GTLS’s Market Performance

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has seen a -0.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month and a -17.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for GTLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for GTLS’s stock, with a -6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $190 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GTLS Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.34. In addition, Chart Industries Inc saw -2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Harty Linda S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $130.14 back on Dec 15. After this action, Harty Linda S now owns 8,310 shares of Chart Industries Inc, valued at $130,140 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc, purchase 500 shares at $134.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 7,310 shares at $67,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 0.88, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.