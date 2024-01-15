Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has gone up by 8.76% for the week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month and a 6.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.24% for LEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for LEU’s stock, with a 28.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) is 17.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEU is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is $68.33, which is $13.81 above the current market price. The public float for LEU is 12.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% of that float. On January 14, 2024, LEU’s average trading volume was 141.08K shares.

LEU) stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.90 in relation to its previous close of 50.53. However, the company has experienced a 8.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $72 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEU Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.61. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp saw 0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from Bawabeh Morris, who sale 6,842 shares at the price of $53.45 back on Oct 09. After this action, Bawabeh Morris now owns 1,216,276 shares of Centrus Energy Corp, valued at $365,672 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp, sale 93,158 shares at $55.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,223,118 shares at $5,177,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 183.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 258.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.