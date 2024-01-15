cbdMD Inc (YCBD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) has decreased by -0.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-12-20 that Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – December 20, 2023) – cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA), one of the nation’s leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday December 22, 2023, to discuss the company’s September 30, 2023 fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and full year of fiscal 2023 financial results and business progress.

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YCBD is 2.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YCBD on January 14, 2024 was 737.81K shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD’s stock has seen a 6.64% increase for the week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month and a -15.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.34% for cbdMD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for YCBD’s stock, with a -57.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YCBD Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.79%, as shares surge +22.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7879. In addition, cbdMD Inc saw -23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.37 for the present operating margin

+53.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc stands at -94.96. The total capital return value is set at -37.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.58. Equity return is now at value -113.40, with -80.50 for asset returns.

Based on cbdMD Inc (YCBD), the company’s capital structure generated 40.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.97. Total debt to assets is 22.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, cbdMD Inc (YCBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.