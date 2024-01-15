Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capital Product Partners L P (NASDAQ: CPLP) is above average at 6.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPLP is 11.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPLP on January 14, 2024 was 89.70K shares.

CPLP) stock’s latest price update

Capital Product Partners L P (NASDAQ: CPLP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 17.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jerry Kalogiratos – Chief Executive Officer Spyros Leoussis – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Nolan – Stifel Omar Nokta – Jefferies Liam Burke – B.

CPLP’s Market Performance

CPLP’s stock has risen by 5.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.66% and a quarterly rise of 19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Capital Product Partners L P The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.35% for CPLP’s stock, with a 22.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPLP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CPLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPLP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPLP Trading at 21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +25.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPLP rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.83. In addition, Capital Product Partners L P saw 20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.28 for the present operating margin

+48.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capital Product Partners L P stands at +39.99. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.70. Equity return is now at value 8.31, with 2.45 for asset returns.

Based on Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP), the company’s capital structure generated 205.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.31. Total debt to assets is 64.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.