Caleres Inc (CAL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) is 6.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAL is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Caleres Inc (CAL) is $36.25, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for CAL is 33.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.95% of that float. On January 14, 2024, CAL’s average trading volume was 383.49K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) has dropped by -2.45 compared to previous close of 30.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Caleres (CAL) posts lower sales for the third quarter of 2023 on weak sales across both segments and a decline in comparable sales.

CAL’s Market Performance

Caleres Inc (CAL) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.33% gain in the past month and a 7.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for CAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for CAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAL Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.50. In addition, Caleres Inc saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Schmidt John W, who sale 12,668 shares at the price of $30.16 back on Jan 11. After this action, Schmidt John W now owns 373,663 shares of Caleres Inc, valued at $382,120 using the latest closing price.

Hill Willis, the Chief Information Officer of Caleres Inc, sale 14,000 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Hill Willis is holding 45,214 shares at $421,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caleres Inc stands at +5.86. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 7.92 for asset returns.

Based on Caleres Inc (CAL), the company’s capital structure generated 211.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.85. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caleres Inc (CAL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.