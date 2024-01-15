Cabot Corp. (CBT): A Technical Analysis

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cabot Corp. (CBT) is $86.60, which is $10.36 above the current market price. The public float for CBT is 54.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBT on January 14, 2024 was 293.78K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CBT) stock’s latest price update

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 76.13, however, the company has experienced a -1.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

CBT’s Market Performance

Cabot Corp. (CBT) has seen a -1.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.66% decline in the past month and a 9.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for CBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.33% for CBT’s stock, with a 5.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CBT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $87 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CBT Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBT fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.21. In addition, Cabot Corp. saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBT starting from McLaughlin Erica, who sale 36,119 shares at the price of $81.79 back on Dec 14. After this action, McLaughlin Erica now owns 59,814 shares of Cabot Corp., valued at $2,954,250 using the latest closing price.

Kalita Karen A, the SVP and General Counsel of Cabot Corp., sale 22,574 shares at $77.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Kalita Karen A is holding 35,167 shares at $1,755,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+21.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cabot Corp. stands at +11.12. The total capital return value is set at 19.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.37. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 12.37 for asset returns.

Based on Cabot Corp. (CBT), the company’s capital structure generated 108.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.10. Total debt to assets is 38.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cabot Corp. (CBT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.