BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Stock Sees a2.47 Increase

In the past week, BWXT stock has gone up by 6.53%, with a monthly decline of -0.06% and a quarterly surge of 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for BWX Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.98% for BWXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is 32.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BWXT is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) is $84.00, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for BWXT is 91.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On January 14, 2024, BWXT’s average trading volume was 526.72K shares.

BWXT) stock’s latest price update

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 78.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that This summer’s Oppenheimer movie reinvigorated the public imagination for nuclear energy opportunity, but the energy industry has been quietly moving toward it for years now. It closely linked the resurgence of nuclear to global efforts to combat climate change and a strategic need for Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWXT stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for BWXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWXT in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $82 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BWXT Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWXT rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.91. In addition, BWX Technologies Inc saw 4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWXT starting from NARDELLI ROBERT L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $71.23 back on Aug 18. After this action, NARDELLI ROBERT L now owns 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies Inc, valued at $142,460 using the latest closing price.

Burbach Gerhard F, the Director of BWX Technologies Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $74.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Burbach Gerhard F is holding 1,391 shares at $74,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.83 for the present operating margin

+24.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BWX Technologies Inc stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 28.13, with 8.18 for asset returns.

Based on BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT), the company’s capital structure generated 175.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.67. Total debt to assets is 50.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.