Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.07 in comparison to its previous close of 22.42, however, the company has experienced a -1.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that ALTM, BBW and LOW have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 10, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) is 6.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBW is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) is $39.00, which is $16.82 above the current market price. The public float for BBW is 12.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.99% of that float. On January 14, 2024, BBW’s average trading volume was 250.52K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW’s stock has seen a -1.73% decrease for the week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month and a -18.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for Build A Bear Workshop Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.58% for BBW’s stock, with a -7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BBW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BBW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBW Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.91. In addition, Build A Bear Workshop Inc saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from John Sharon Price, who sale 17,596 shares at the price of $22.90 back on Dec 26. After this action, John Sharon Price now owns 602,781 shares of Build A Bear Workshop Inc, valued at $402,862 using the latest closing price.

John Sharon Price, the President and CEO of Build A Bear Workshop Inc, sale 4,433 shares at $24.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that John Sharon Price is holding 602,781 shares at $106,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+52.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build A Bear Workshop Inc stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 31.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.80. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Build A Bear Workshop Inc (BBW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.