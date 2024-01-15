BTCS Inc (BTCS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) has decreased by -6.06 when compared to last closing price of 1.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Here is how BTCS Inc. (BTCS) and First Financial Northwest (FFNW) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTCS is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTCS is 7.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On January 14, 2024, BTCS’s average trading volume was 276.46K shares.

BTCS’s Market Performance

The stock of BTCS Inc (BTCS) has seen a -15.45% decrease in the past week, with a 30.07% rise in the past month, and a 104.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.15% for BTCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for BTCS’s stock, with a 53.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCS Trading at 33.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.97%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCS fell by -15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8303. In addition, BTCS Inc saw 14.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTCS starting from Allen Charles W, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Apr 10. After this action, Allen Charles W now owns 4,096,521 shares of BTCS Inc, valued at $120,390 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.97 for the present operating margin

+74.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTCS Inc stands at -939.04. The total capital return value is set at -43.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.29. Equity return is now at value -47.71, with -44.14 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BTCS Inc (BTCS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.