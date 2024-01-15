Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPO) has increased by 1.03 when compared to last closing price of 13.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPYPO) is above average at 6.01x. The 36-month beta value for BPYPO is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BPYPO is 10.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of BPYPO on January 14, 2024 was 23.22K shares.

BPYPO’s Market Performance

BPYPO’s stock has seen a 5.47% increase for the week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month and a 9.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.57% for BPYPO’s stock, with a -2.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BPYPO Trading at 3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPYPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPYPO rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BPYPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.28 for the present operating margin

+59.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at 3.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.09.

Based on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO), the company’s capital structure generated 706.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.60. Total debt to assets is 56.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.83.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.