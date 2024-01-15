BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) has plunged by -0.12 when compared to previous closing price of 8.25, but the company has seen a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today we’re highlighting November 2023 investment picks you may have missed. As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today’s market environment. Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.

Is It Worth Investing in BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE: BV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) by analysts is $8.90, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for BV is 38.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of BV was 313.15K shares.

BV’s Market Performance

BV stock saw an increase of 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.26% and a quarterly increase of 8.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for BrightView Holdings Inc (BV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for BV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BV Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BV rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.24. In addition, BrightView Holdings Inc saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BV starting from DONNELLY THOMAS C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.67 back on Nov 30. After this action, DONNELLY THOMAS C now owns 227,711 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc, valued at $7,670 using the latest closing price.

Cornog William L, the Director of BrightView Holdings Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Cornog William L is holding 20,000 shares at $220,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.44 for the present operating margin

+22.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightView Holdings Inc stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value -0.52, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on BrightView Holdings Inc (BV), the company’s capital structure generated 57.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.52. Total debt to assets is 29.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.