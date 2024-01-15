Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRDG is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRDG is 29.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On January 14, 2024, BRDG’s average trading volume was 420.05K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BRDG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRDG) has plunged by -0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 9.57, but the company has seen a -2.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRDG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bonni Rosen – Head, Shareholder Relations Robert Morse – Executive Chairman Jonathan Slager – CEO Katie Elsnab – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Cyprys – Morgan Stanley Finian O’Shea – Wells Fargo Securities Ken Worthington – J.P. Morgan Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Bridge Investment Group’s 3Q 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast.

BRDG’s Market Performance

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has seen a -2.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 32.96% gain in the past month and a 11.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for BRDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for BRDG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BRDG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BRDG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BRDG Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +26.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDG fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.39. In addition, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc saw -3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.80 for the present operating margin

+87.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at 35.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value -8.87, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG), the company’s capital structure generated 408.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.35. Total debt to assets is 28.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.