Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BKNG is 34.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of BKNG was 263.29K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BKNG) stock’s latest price update

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 3552.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-14 that Americans are increasingly interested in investing — a great thing! It’s important to set goals, and seeing these benchmarks can help.

BKNG’s Market Performance

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) has experienced a 2.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.94% rise in the past month, and a 14.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for BKNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for BKNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKNG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BKNG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BKNG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $4150 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BKNG Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKNG rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3,493.72. In addition, Booking Holdings Inc saw -1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKNG starting from Fogel Glenn D, who sale 750 shares at the price of $3458.45 back on Dec 15. After this action, Fogel Glenn D now owns 36,199 shares of Booking Holdings Inc, valued at $2,593,838 using the latest closing price.

GOULDEN DAVID I, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Booking Holdings Inc, sale 550 shares at $3441.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that GOULDEN DAVID I is holding 11,204 shares at $1,893,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.69 for the present operating margin

+96.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booking Holdings Inc stands at +17.89. The total capital return value is set at 29.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.85. Equity return is now at value 348.24, with 22.23 for asset returns.

Based on Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 475.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 52.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.