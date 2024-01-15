Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Stock Experiences 2.12% Monthly Change

In the past week, BLBD stock has gone down by -1.13%, with a monthly gain of 2.12% and a quarterly surge of 27.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Blue Bird Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.97% for BLBD’s stock, with a 15.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) is above average at 33.68x. The 36-month beta value for BLBD is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BLBD is $29.92, which is $5.32 above than the current price. The public float for BLBD is 25.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume of BLBD on January 14, 2024 was 437.93K shares.

BLBD) stock’s latest price update

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 24.80, however, the company has experienced a -1.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Small-cap stocks typically have a market cap of $1 billion or under. They appeal to investors looking for companies to invest in that have significant growth potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BLBD Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.83. In addition, Blue Bird Corp saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Horlock Phil, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, Horlock Phil now owns 499,812 shares of Blue Bird Corp, valued at $1,080,000 using the latest closing price.

ASP BB Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Blue Bird Corp, sale 2,500,000 shares at $25.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that ASP BB Holdings LLC is holding 4,042,650 shares at $62,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+12.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corp stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.21. Equity return is now at value 115.09, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Bird Corp (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 342.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.42. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.