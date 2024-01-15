Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 320.83, but the company has seen a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Bio-Rad’s (BIO) margin performance suffers due to elevated raw material costs, increased logistics costs and higher employee-related expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is $418.33, which is $99.77 above the current market price. The public float for BIO is 20.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIO on January 14, 2024 was 292.12K shares.

BIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) has seen a 0.69% increase in the past week, with a 8.07% rise in the past month, and a -8.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for BIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for BIO’s stock, with a -13.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $395 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BIO Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIO rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $318.00. In addition, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIO starting from WRIGHT DARA, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $299.16 back on Dec 12. After this action, WRIGHT DARA now owns 1,499 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., valued at $358,992 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Michael, the EVP, GBL Commercial Operations of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., sale 642 shares at $305.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Crowley Michael is holding 6,942 shares at $195,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.10 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. stands at -129.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.21. Equity return is now at value -1.89, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.70. Total debt to assets is 10.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.