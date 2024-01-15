Belden Inc (BDC): A Technical Analysis

Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Belden Inc (BDC) is $85.40, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for BDC is 41.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDC on January 14, 2024 was 376.27K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BDC) stock’s latest price update

Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.92 in relation to previous closing price of 73.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that December saw no new preferred stock offerings but two new ETD offerings with dividend yields ranging from 7.95% to 8%. CDx3 preferreds, ranked 10 out of 10, are selling at an average discount to par of about 4% and offer an average current yield of 6.23%. Midcap Financial Investment Corporation and F&G Annuities & Life priced new exchange-traded notes with fixed coupons of 8% and 7.95%, respectively.

BDC’s Market Performance

BDC’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.61% and a quarterly drop of -23.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Belden Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for BDC’s stock, with a -13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BDC Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.86. In addition, Belden Inc saw -5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDC starting from Tate Leah, who purchase 1,550 shares at the price of $64.53 back on Nov 13. After this action, Tate Leah now owns 3,360 shares of Belden Inc, valued at $100,022 using the latest closing price.

Chand Ashish, the President and CEO of Belden Inc, sale 7,123 shares at $91.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Chand Ashish is holding 45,682 shares at $654,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.42 for the present operating margin

+34.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Belden Inc stands at +10.27. The total capital return value is set at 14.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 22.76, with 8.72 for asset returns.

Based on Belden Inc (BDC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.10. Total debt to assets is 39.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Belden Inc (BDC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.