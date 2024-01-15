BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has gone down by -1.62% for the week, with a -7.44% drop in the past month and a 14.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.70% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.78% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BBAR is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BBAR is 204.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for BBAR on January 14, 2024 was 927.90K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 4.80, but the company has seen a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

BBAR Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.