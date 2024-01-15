Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BLCO is also noteworthy at 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BLCO is 38.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume of BLCO on January 14, 2024 was 532.19K shares.

Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73 in relation to its previous close of 15.11. However, the company has experienced a -7.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that Alcon Inc. shares ALC, +4.04% dropped more than 4% premarket on Wednesday after the eye care company on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenues below analysts’ expectations.

BLCO’s Market Performance

Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) has seen a -7.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.22% gain in the past month and a -8.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for BLCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for BLCO’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BLCO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for BLCO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $17 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BLCO Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Bausch + Lomb Corp saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCO

Equity return is now at value -3.06, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.