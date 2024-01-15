Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock Observes 7.24% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a 22.40% gain in the past month, and a 32.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for BAND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for BAND’s stock, with a 7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BAND is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAND is $20.29, which is $6.63 above than the current price. The public float for BAND is 22.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.46% of that float. The average trading volume of BAND on January 14, 2024 was 352.24K shares.

BAND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) has jumped by 1.71 compared to previous close of 13.43. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud networks.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BAND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BAND Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAND fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Bandwidth Inc saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAND starting from Morken David A., who sale 2,580 shares at the price of $13.52 back on Jan 04. After this action, Morken David A. now owns 57,390 shares of Bandwidth Inc, valued at $34,882 using the latest closing price.

Raiford Daryl, the Chief Financial Officer of Bandwidth Inc, sale 1,340 shares at $13.58 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Raiford Daryl is holding 34,191 shares at $18,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.24 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bandwidth Inc stands at +3.41. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return is now at value 11.81, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bandwidth Inc (BAND), the company’s capital structure generated 181.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.43. Total debt to assets is 53.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Bandwidth Inc (BAND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.