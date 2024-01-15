Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 31.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) Right Now?

Bancolombia S.A. ADR (NYSE: CIB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CIB is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CIB is $32534.00, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for CIB is 112.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CIB on January 14, 2024 was 248.67K shares.

CIB’s Market Performance

CIB’s stock has seen a -6.52% decrease for the week, with a 12.75% rise in the past month and a 26.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for Bancolombia S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for CIB’s stock, with a 17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIB Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIB fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.04. In addition, Bancolombia S.A. ADR saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bancolombia S.A. ADR stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.80. Equity return is now at value 16.26, with 1.79 for asset returns.

Based on Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.01. Total debt to assets is 11.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bancolombia S.A. ADR (CIB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.