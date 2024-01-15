AZZ Inc (AZZ): A Technical Analysis

AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AZZ Inc (AZZ) is $67.25, which is $9.33 above the current market price. The public float for AZZ is 24.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZZ on January 14, 2024 was 131.45K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AZZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 57.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that AZZ (AZZ) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

AZZ’s Market Performance

AZZ Inc (AZZ) has seen a 2.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.95% gain in the past month and a 18.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for AZZ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.12% for AZZ’s stock, with a 28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $64 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AZZ Trading at 11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZZ rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.46. In addition, AZZ Inc saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.12 for the present operating margin

+20.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZZ Inc stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 10.28, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on AZZ Inc (AZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.98. Total debt to assets is 48.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AZZ Inc (AZZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.