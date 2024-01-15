Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 249.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Axon Enterprise (AXON) concluded the recent trading session at $250.69, signifying a +0.46% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXON is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AXON is $261.46, which is $10.77 above the current price. The public float for AXON is 70.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXON on January 14, 2024 was 435.00K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON’s stock has seen a 2.65% increase for the week, with a 3.60% rise in the past month and a 16.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Axon Enterprise Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for AXON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AXON Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.08. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Isner Joshua, who sale 35,400 shares at the price of $251.68 back on Jan 02. After this action, Isner Joshua now owns 309,564 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc, valued at $8,909,327 using the latest closing price.

Kunins Jeffrey C, the CPO & CTO of Axon Enterprise Inc, sale 2,722 shares at $256.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Kunins Jeffrey C is holding 226,083 shares at $699,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.