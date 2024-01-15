Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 114.82, but the company has seen a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that Investors often gravitate toward growth stocks in the pursuit of maximum returns. While blue-chip stocks offer a safer approach, growth-oriented investments contain more risk but far more upside.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) is above average at 16.33x. The 36-month beta value for ACLS is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACLS is $174.80, which is $60.68 above than the current price. The public float for ACLS is 32.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on January 14, 2024 was 643.23K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has seen a -3.15% decrease in the past week, with a -9.56% drop in the past month, and a -30.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.79% for ACLS’s stock, with a -24.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACLS Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.06. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P now owns 3,157 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $70,250 using the latest closing price.

KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc, sale 500 shares at $130.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KEITHLEY JOSEPH P is holding 4,157 shares at $65,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.