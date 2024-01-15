Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 19.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that AIR, AVNS and BP have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 12, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVNS is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) is $23.50, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for AVNS is 45.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On January 14, 2024, AVNS’s average trading volume was 307.13K shares.

AVNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) has seen a 8.45% increase in the past week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month, and a 4.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for AVNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for AVNS’s stock, with a -15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVNS Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNS rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Avanos Medical Inc saw -13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.00 for the present operating margin

+54.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avanos Medical Inc stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.38. Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.19 for asset returns.

Based on Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.