Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM) has gone down by -3.99% for the week, with a -3.06% drop in the past month and a -10.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for ATHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for ATHM’s stock, with a -10.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM) by analysts is $68.08, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for ATHM is 123.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ATHM was 438.60K shares.

ATHM) stock’s latest price update

Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE: ATHM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 25.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Autohome, Inc. (NYSE:ATHM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sterling Song – IR Director Quan Long – Chairman & CEO Craig Yan Zeng – CFO Conference Call Participants Ritchie Sun – HSBC Thomas Chong – Jefferies Brian Gong – Citi Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Autohome’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

ATHM Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Autohome Inc ADR saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.48 for the present operating margin

+77.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc ADR stands at +26.04. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69. Equity return is now at value 8.55, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Autohome Inc ADR (ATHM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.