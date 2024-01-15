Astronics Corp.’s (ATRO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ATRO stock has gone up by 7.76%, with a monthly gain of 8.38% and a quarterly surge of 7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Astronics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for ATRO’s stock, with a 1.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astronics Corp. (NASDAQ: ATRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Astronics Corp. (ATRO) by analysts is $20.50, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for ATRO is 26.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ATRO was 135.81K shares.

ATRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Astronics Corp. (NASDAQ: ATRO) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 16.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) to Webcast Presentation at the Needham Growth Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRO stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for ATRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATRO in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $19 based on the research report published on September 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATRO Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRO rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Astronics Corp. saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRO starting from Keane Robert S, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Keane Robert S now owns 37,700 shares of Astronics Corp., valued at $110,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.14 for the present operating margin

+21.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astronics Corp. stands at -6.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.50. Equity return is now at value -17.11, with -6.53 for asset returns.

Based on Astronics Corp. (ATRO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Astronics Corp. (ATRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.