Assessing the Risk and Potential of Truecar Inc’s (TRUE) Stock

The stock of Truecar Inc (TRUE) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 9.49% gain in the past month, and a 56.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for TRUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.92% for TRUE stock, with a simple moving average of 32.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TRUE is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRUE is $3.70, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for TRUE is 70.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TRUE on January 14, 2024 was 199.16K shares.

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE)’s stock price has increased by 6.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.04. However, the company has seen a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that TrueCar, Inc. beats revenue estimates in Q3 2023 by approximately $170,000. TrueCar operates an online marketplace for automobile purchases in the United States. The company’s fundamentals are improving, but it may not return to high growth or achieve operating breakeven in the near term.

TRUE Trading at 12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUE rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Truecar Inc saw -6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUE starting from Mendel John W, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Feb 28. After this action, Mendel John W now owns 123,528 shares of Truecar Inc, valued at $58,345 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Brendan L, the Director of Truecar Inc, purchase 10,400 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Harrington Brendan L is holding 211,741 shares at $25,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.71 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Truecar Inc stands at -73.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.51. Equity return is now at value -35.13, with -27.28 for asset returns.

Based on Truecar Inc (TRUE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 8.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Truecar Inc (TRUE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.