Assessing the Risk and Potential of Teledyne Technologies Inc’s (TDY) Stock

In the past week, TDY stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly gain of 4.72% and a quarterly surge of 8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Teledyne Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for TDY’s stock, with a 7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) is 26.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDY is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) is $490.11, which is $49.65 above the current market price. The public float for TDY is 46.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On January 14, 2024, TDY’s average trading volume was 231.15K shares.

TDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE: TDY) has jumped by 0.05 compared to previous close of 440.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that The space industry is experiencing immense growth as global interest in space exploration increases. Analysts forecast the market may top $1 trillion within the next decade, and it presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the industry’s expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TDY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $522 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TDY Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDY rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $435.63. In addition, Teledyne Technologies Inc saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDY starting from MAIN SUE, who sale 9,461 shares at the price of $421.34 back on Dec 12. After this action, MAIN SUE now owns 40,127 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc, valued at $3,986,265 using the latest closing price.

VanWees Jason, the Vice Chairman of Teledyne Technologies Inc, sale 3,700 shares at $420.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that VanWees Jason is holding 50,008 shares at $1,555,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.95 for the present operating margin

+39.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teledyne Technologies Inc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 5.63 for asset returns.

Based on Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.29. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.