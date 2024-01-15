Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 19.09% gain in the past month, and a 40.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for ASND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.73% for ASND stock, with a simple moving average of 37.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) is $142.37, which is $24.2 above the current market price. The public float for ASND is 55.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASND on January 14, 2024 was 585.32K shares.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND)'s stock price has plunge by -3.10% in relation to previous closing price of 135.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASND Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.18. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR stands at -1139.63. The total capital return value is set at -60.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.09. Equity return is now at value -350.62, with -58.86 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 193.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 46.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.