Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ABG stock has gone down by -1.61%, with a monthly decline of -4.25% and a quarterly plunge of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Asbury Automotive Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.90% for ABG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) Right Now?

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABG is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABG is $250.00, which is $47.77 above the current price. The public float for ABG is 20.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABG on January 14, 2024 was 155.00K shares.

ABG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) has decreased by -3.47 when compared to last closing price of 209.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that While all eyes may be on the usual suspects of market hype and influence, astute investors with a contrarian streak may want to consider Russell 2000 stocks. A key benchmark for the vitality of up-and-comers, the Russell 2000 is a small-capitalization market index.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ABG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $245 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ABG Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABG fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.61. In addition, Asbury Automotive Group Inc saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABG starting from Clara Daniel, who sale 4,618 shares at the price of $237.11 back on Dec 14. After this action, Clara Daniel now owns 6,047 shares of Asbury Automotive Group Inc, valued at $1,094,974 using the latest closing price.

MARITZ PHILIP F, the Director of Asbury Automotive Group Inc, sale 1,651 shares at $227.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MARITZ PHILIP F is holding 6,522 shares at $375,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.29 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asbury Automotive Group Inc stands at +6.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.33. Equity return is now at value 30.56, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.96. Total debt to assets is 45.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.