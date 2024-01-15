Artivion Inc’s (AORT) Stock: A 1.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Artivion Inc (AORT) has gone up by 9.55% for the week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month and a 34.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.24% for AORT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.58% for AORT’s stock, with a 18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Artivion Inc (NYSE: AORT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AORT is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AORT is $24.15, which is $5.8 above the current price. The public float for AORT is 38.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AORT on January 14, 2024 was 232.05K shares.

AORT) stock’s latest price update

Artivion Inc (NYSE: AORT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.38relation to previous closing price of 18.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-27 that Reports of various elected U.S. officials making significant, conveniently timed trades are not, unfortunately, rare. While much focus has been given to Nancy Pelosi and her husband – and indeed, their trading strategy has so far proven successful, as made evident by the returns of a trading bot that copies their investments – Senator Tina Smith has been increasingly in the news in the final months of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of AORT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AORT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AORT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AORT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $28 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AORT Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AORT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AORT rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.06. In addition, Artivion Inc saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AORT starting from Holloway Jean F, who sale 21,229 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, Holloway Jean F now owns 133,520 shares of Artivion Inc, valued at $382,122 using the latest closing price.

Davis John E, the Senior VP, Global Sales of Artivion Inc, sale 13,562 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Davis John E is holding 128,733 shares at $244,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AORT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.78 for the present operating margin

+59.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Artivion Inc stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.95. Equity return is now at value -9.28, with -3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Artivion Inc (AORT), the company’s capital structure generated 125.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.65. Total debt to assets is 46.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artivion Inc (AORT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.