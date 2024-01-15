ARKO Corp (ARKO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 8.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jordan Mann – SVP of Corporate Strategy, Capital Markets and IR Arie Kotler – Chairman, President and CEO Don Bassell – CFO Conference Call Participants Bobby Griffin – Raymond James Kelly Bania – BMO Capital Markets Alok Patel – Stifel Karru Martinson – Jefferies William Reuter – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Operator Greetings, welcome to Arko Corp., Third Quarter 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is above average at 24.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARKO is 69.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARKO on January 14, 2024 was 248.49K shares.

ARKO’s Market Performance

ARKO’s stock has seen a -3.37% decrease for the week, with a 3.75% rise in the past month and a 5.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for ARKO Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for ARKO’s stock, with a 2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARKO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARKO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARKO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ARKO Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARKO fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, ARKO Corp saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.97 for the present operating margin

+3.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ARKO Corp stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 12.19, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on ARKO Corp (ARKO), the company’s capital structure generated 593.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.57. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 777.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 78.74 and the total asset turnover is 2.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ARKO Corp (ARKO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.