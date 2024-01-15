Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arch Resources Inc (NYSE: ARCH)’s stock price has soared by 0.98 in relation to previous closing price of 168.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-14 that Alpha Metallurgical Resources is the largest MET coal producer in the US, expected to produce 16M tons of MET coal in 2024. Arch Resources is another coal mining company in the US, likely to produce 9M tons of MET coal and 65M tons of thermal coal in 2024. Both companies are attractively valued, despite strong price performance lately, but Arch is the cheaper unless we see consistently very high MET coal prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Arch Resources Inc (NYSE: ARCH) Right Now?

Arch Resources Inc (NYSE: ARCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCH is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ARCH is 17.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCH on January 14, 2024 was 349.58K shares.

ARCH’s Market Performance

The stock of Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) has seen a -2.75% decrease in the past week, with a 8.83% rise in the past month, and a 11.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for ARCH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.26% for ARCH’s stock, with a 25.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCH Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCH fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.41. In addition, Arch Resources Inc saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCH starting from Demzik Paul T., who sale 1,568 shares at the price of $175.17 back on Jan 04. After this action, Demzik Paul T. now owns 6,643 shares of Arch Resources Inc, valued at $274,667 using the latest closing price.

Ziegler John A., the Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer of Arch Resources Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $175.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Ziegler John A. is holding 22,750 shares at $875,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.32 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arch Resources Inc stands at +35.73. The total capital return value is set at 80.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 105.07. Equity return is now at value 63.48, with 34.98 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Resources Inc (ARCH), the company’s capital structure generated 13.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.28. Total debt to assets is 7.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.